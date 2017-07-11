Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest

July 11, 2017 10:10 AM
Filed Under: drug arrest, Vernon

(Vernon, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Vernon police say a man had narcotics in his vehicle on Monday when he was pulled over for speeding.

Police say 36-year-old Daniel Thomas of Manchester was traveling in the area of Talcottville Road when he was stopped.

The investigating officer, according to a police report, suspected that there were narcotics in the vehicle and, with assistance of a police K9, located 96 bags of heroin and nearly eight grams of crack cocaine, along with almost $800 cash.

Thomas now faces a variety of drug offenses, including possession of narcotics, illegal sale of narcotics, and possession of narcotics near a school, among others.

Thomas was released on a $50,000 bond and is due in court July 24.

