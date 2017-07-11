This Morning With Ray Dunaway July 11, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- Chris Powell, managing editor of the Journal Inquirer in Manchester, talks last week’s conviction of a developer who defrauded the Hartford city government of a million dollars in the guise of building a soccer stadium. Should this fiasco crush the city’s efforts to obtain more financial aid from the state government so the city can avoid bankruptcy?

7:50- The voice of the Whalers Chuck Kaiton talks the Hartford Yard Goats’ Whalers Weekend, July 14 thru 16th. The entire weekend will be themed for the Whalers at the Yard Goats’ games.

8:20- Arthur H. House, Connecticut’s Chief Cybersecurity Risk Officer, outlines principles to protect the state’s businesses, as well as residents, organizations, and government agencies.

8:50- Dr. Peter Yu, Physician-in-Chief at Hartford HealthCare’s Cancer Institute, says cancer is now more common than getting married or having a first baby. What about cancer development here in the U.S.? Are we seeing more people diagnosed here?

