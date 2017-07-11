State Police Seeking Television Thieves

July 11, 2017 5:49 PM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, Lisbon, shoplifting, televisions

(CBS Connecticut) – State Police are seeking help from the public in identifying suspects accused of stealing televisions from two Walmart stores in eastern Connecticut.The men arrived at the Walmart in Lisbon Tuesday in a white arborist-type truck.Two men got out and stole four televisions.Less than an hour later police say the suspects fled with three televisions from the Walmart in Brooklyn.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the white truck is asked to contact Trooper First Class Corradi at 860-779-4900 of text TIP711 the information to 274637.

All information received will remain confidential

