Police: Worker Stole Audio Gear From Oakdale Theatre

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A contracted union employee who worked jobs at the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford is under arrest, accused of stealing aorund $60,000 worth of audio equipment from the concert venue.
Police say Anthony Amato, 45, of Hamden took pieces of equipment over a period of several months and sold them. Police began investigating back in March after a report that four audio loud speaker processors valued at $12,000 were missing, said authorities.
Amato was arrested Monday on a charge of first-degree larceny. He is free on $15,000 bond and due in Meriden Superior Court July 24.