Police: Worker Stole Audio Gear From Oakdale Theatre

July 11, 2017 12:42 PM
Filed Under: Oakdale Theatre

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A contracted union employee who worked jobs at the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford is under arrest, accused of stealing aorund $60,000 worth of audio equipment from the concert venue.

Police say Anthony Amato, 45, of Hamden took pieces of equipment over a period of several months and sold them. Police began investigating back in March after a report that four audio loud speaker processors valued at $12,000 were missing, said authorities.

Amato was arrested Monday on a charge of first-degree larceny. He is free on $15,000 bond and due in Meriden Superior Court July 24.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

MLB Power Rankings
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen