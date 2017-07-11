Police: Cop Posed As Record Producer To Arrest Local Rapper

July 11, 2017 3:05 PM
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police in Glastonbury say a detective posed as a record producer to arrest a local rapper suspected of stealing credit cards from cars.

Police say Zoe “Gangstalicious” Dowdell, 19, of Bloomfield was arrested Friday on theft charges.

Police began investigating in April. Police say surveillance video captured two men using a card that had been taken from an unlocked car. They say one of the men was arrested but officers had trouble finding the other man, identified as Dowdell.

Police say they found Dowdell’s rap videos online and a detective contacted him, posing as a record producer interested in his music.

Police say Dowdell agreed to meet with him Friday at his “office,” which was a local shopping center. Dowdell was arrested.

