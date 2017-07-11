Man Charged With DUI With Daughters In Car

July 11, 2017 8:14 AM
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut man is facing drunken driving charges after police say he crashed his car with his two young daughters inside.

Bridgeport police tell the Connecticut Post they responded to a crash on Friday night where they found a vehicle that had gone off the road. The vehicle’s airbags had deployed.

Police say girls ages 3 and 6 were in the rear seat without car seats. The older girl was treated at the scene for bruises.

Their father, 33-year-old Hector Moreno, of Bridgeport, was arrested on charges including driving under the influence and risk of injury to children.

Police say he had been drinking with co-workers before picking the girls up from summer camp. Police say he had a blood-alcohol content of .12.

He is free on $25,000 bond.

