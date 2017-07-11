Gun Buyback Set For Saturday In Hartford

July 11, 2017 11:23 AM
Gun Buyback, hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – There’s another gun buyback program this weekend in Hartford, where guns can be exchanged for grocery story gift cards.

The gun buyback is taking place at the Johnson Stewart Community Center at 127 Martin Street Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gift cards ranging from $100 for a shotgun the $450 for an assault rifle are being offered. There will also be free gun locks and information on the safe storage of firearms.

The guns collected will be melted down and turned into garden tools under a partnership of the Newtown Action Alliance.

