Governor Candidates Working To Qualify For Public Financing

July 11, 2017 3:08 PM
Connecticut, governor, Public Financing

SUSAN HAIGH
Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A growing number of 2018 gubernatorial hopefuls are moving closer toward potentially qualifying for millions of dollars in public financing for their candidacies.

Candidates for governor must raise $250,000 in small contributions from mostly Connecticut residents to qualify for public grants.

More than a dozen declared candidates and potential candidates have expressed interest in the state’s top job since Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced he will not seek a third term.

New fundraising reports for the second quarter show Republican Mayor Mark Lauretti of Shelton and Democratic Comptroller Kevin Lembo raising the most between April 4 and June 30. Lauretti raised $145,090 while Lembo, who still has an exploratory committee, raised $143,701.

Records show eight candidates or potential candidates who’ve raised more than $100,000. Several have surpassed $200,000.

