Dozens Of Cats Killed In West Haven Fire

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Fire officials say dozens of cats were killed and five were rescued during a house fire in West Haven.

West Shore Fire Chief Stephen Scafariello says multiple fire departments responded to the blaze at a home Monday afternoon.

Scafariello says three adults and one child were able to escape unharmed, but he estimates 40 cats died from smoke inhalation.

The house sustained significant damage, and it has been deemed uninhabitable. The American Red Cross is helping the residents find temporary housing.

Police are advising residents to avoid the area as the fire is still under investigation.

