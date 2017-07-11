DEEP: Two Areas Closed To Swimming

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Two state swimming areas are closed due to high bacteria levels in the water, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
DEEP says Gardner Lake State Park in Salem and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield are off limits to swimmers for the time being.
The department says the water in both parks will be resampled Thursday with the results expected by Friday.
All other state parks and beaches are open to swimmers, according to DEEP.