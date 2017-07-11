Best Bars For Frozen Margaritas In Connecticut

By Joshua Palmes One of the best ways to cool down from the summer heat is with a refreshing frozen margarita. After work or on the weekend, nothing beats getting together with good friends to enjoy the cool tequila-based beverage. The next time you crave a frozen margarita made right these are the Connecticut bars to keep in mind.

Coyote Blue

1960 Saybrook Road

Middletown, CT 06457

(860) 345-2403

www.coyoteblue.com Coyote Blue in Middletown has never had trouble attracting customers. Its popularity can be explained in part by its delicious Tex-Mex fare and its creative, colorful decor; but the main draw is the margaritas, which many experts consider the best in the state. The Frozen Margarita, like all of Coyote Blue’s others, comes with your choice of tequila and is served in a large mason jar. They are also renowned for being very strong, so the bar limits patrons to just two a visit (though it also offers a half-size option).

Taco Loco

3170 Fairfield Ave.

Bridgeport, CT 06605

(203) 335-8228

www.tacolocotruck.com 3170 Fairfield Ave.Bridgeport, CT 06605(203) 335-8228 Over the past 30 years Taco Loco as established itself as one of the premier Mexican bars in southwestern Connecticut, and its margaritas are a big reason why. The frozen ones use Herradura Tequila and your choice of a dozen flavors, including banana, coconut, peach, lime, guava, and pomegranate. There are 2-for-1 specials on their frozen margaritas on Tuesdays and they are discounted every day during Happy Hour. You can also enjoy its margaritas at your next party or public function by reserving Taco Loco’s party truck for your event.

Agave Grill

100 Allyn St.

Hartford, CT 06103

(860) 882-1557

www.agavect.com 100 Allyn St.Hartford, CT 06103(860) 882-1557 Those out enjoying Hartford's nightlife know to head for Agave Grill when they want to experience perfectly prepared Mexican dishes and the city's best tequila bar. It's also not a bad place to go when you are craving a frozen margarita. Try the house specialty made with Silver Tequila or La Fruta, which may be prepared with strawberry, raspberry, mango, or passionfruit puree. And if you're bringing a date the two of you can share an Agave-rita, a 32-ounce version of the house margarita that can be enhanced with Grand Marnier or a fruit puree.

Boxcar Cantina

44 Old Field Point Road

Greenwich, CT 06830

(203) 661-4774

www.boxcarcantina.com 44 Old Field Point RoadGreenwich, CT 06830(203) 661-4774 The family-owned farm-to-table restaurant Boxcar Cantina is a Greenwich standout thanks to its creative northern New Mexico fare made with organic local ingredients. Plenty praiseworthy as well is its signature frozen margarita. Made with Mexico’s most popular tequila, El Jimador Reposado, the generous “Super Chief” also comes in a smaller size for those who want a little bit less. Additionally the bar offers frozen margarita flights for $14.