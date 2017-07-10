Win Tickets To Talcott Mountain Music Festival: ‘Broadway A To Z’

Talcott Mountain Music Festival presents “Broadway A To Z” on Friday July 28, and we want you to see the show.

Hear Broadway’s greatest hits of all time, performed by three amazing vocalists with music performed by your HSO! This concert will feature showstoppers from Chicago, Les Miserables, Mamma Mia, Spamalot, The Phantom of the Opera, Rent, Jersey Boys, Wicked, My Fair Lady and more! Conducted by HSO Assistant Conductor Adam Boyles, with Broadway performers including Marie Danvers, Teri Hansen, and Sean McLachlan.

Grass Passes, Table Subscriptions, table seats and lawn seats are on sale now… but all this week you can win tickets with Ray Dunaway to see the show.

Tune in to Ray Dunaway each morning this week for your chance to call-in… When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-800-953-1080 and you could win a four-pack of tickets to see the show!

