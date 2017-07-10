WIN BEFORE YOU CAN BUY: Tony Bennett

July 10, 2017 10:00 AM By Jim Vicevich

Tony Bennett is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, September 30th, 2017, and we want to send you to see the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14th through ticketmaster.com and any Ticketmaster outlet, but we want you to win them right here.

Tune in to Sound Off Connecticut with Jim Vicevich all week long…  When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-800-953-1080 and you could win two tickets to see the show!

Brought to you by Newstalk 1080 and Mohegan Sun – Full of Life. Discover even more unlimited possibilities at DUO, Mohegan Sun’s new, ultra-hip, high-energy Blackjack lounge, open Fridays and Saturdays

