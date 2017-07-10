Trumbull Man Charged With Leaving Kids In Vehicle

July 10, 2017 2:11 PM
Filed Under: Devon Brown, kids alone, Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Milford police have arrested a Trumbull man for allegedly leaving three children alone in a vehicle at the Connecticut Post Mall over the weekend.

Police say Devon Brown, 33, left three children– ages 10, 6 and 22 months– alone in a locked, running vehicle for about 20 minutes Saturday, while he was inside the mall.

In addition, police say Brown had two active arrest warrants. He was allegedly a no show for a court appearance on July 3 related to two motor vehicle arrests in Trumbull in April and May.

Brown is charged with leaving a child under the age of 12 unsupervised and two counts of second-degree failure to appear. He posted $1,500 bond and is due in court August 1.

