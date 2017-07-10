This Morning With Ray Dunaway July 10, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News Business Analyst, is back. It’s Half Time for the economy of 2017!
7:20- Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, Speaker of the House, shares an update on the budget.
8:50- Garry Brumback, Town Manager of Southington, is the subject of this week’s Mayor Monday.
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.