This Morning With Ray Dunaway July 10, 2017

July 10, 2017 10:14 AM By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

 

6:20- Jill Schlesinger,  CFP® CBS News Business Analyst, is back.  It’s Half Time for the economy of 2017!

7:20- Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, Speaker of the House, shares an update on the budget.

8:50- Garry Brumback, Town Manager of Southington, is the subject of this week’s Mayor Monday.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.

