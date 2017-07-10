State Outlines Cybersecurity Strategy

July 10, 2017 11:57 AM
Filed Under: Connecticut, cybersecurity

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – State officials have unveiled a cybersecurity strategy for Connecticut.

The strategy is based on 70 principals: leadership, literacy, preparation, response, recovery, communication and verification– applicable to every person, government agency and business in Connecticut, says Governor Dannel Malloy.

The state’s chief information officer, Mark Raymond, says state IT systems are no stranger to attempted hacks– handling 4.8 billion requests for data a month– 43 percent of them unauthorized.

State officials say they will use the strategy to come up with a cybersecurity action plan in the coming months.

