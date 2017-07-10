Stabbing Suspect Turns Self In

July 10, 2017 10:49 AM
Filed Under: Greenwich, stabbing arrest, Stamford

(Greenwich, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A stabbing in Greenwich last month has netted police an arrest.

Police are charging 20-year-old Jeremy Bacon of Stamford in connection with the incident.

He turned himself in late Sunday night.

Officers say on June 9, an altercation occurred in which the victim sustained a stab wound and was transported to an area hospital.

Detectives say they used witness statements and cell phone video in determining Bacon was responsible.

He faces one count each of assault and breach of peace.

Bacon is free on a $50,000 bond and is due in Stamford July 21.

