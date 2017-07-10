Shooting Probe In Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut police are investigating a shooting that left a Norwalk resident seriously injured.
Sgt. Ryan Evarts says police responded to a report of a shooting around 11 a.m. Sunday.
The Norwalk Hour reports (http://bit.ly/2u9z4VZ ) the street was blocked off with police tape and there were multiple evidence markers on the ground _ indicating multiple rounds fired during the shooting.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call their tip line.
The victim’s name has not been released and there was no word on arrests.
