Man Arrested After Crashing Into Home

STRATFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A man has been arrested for driving under the influence after police say he crashed into a Connecticut home.

The owner of the Stratford home, Paulo Jorge, tells WVIT-TV he was awoken around 2:30 a.m. after the house began to shake.

The car struck the front porch of the home, causing significant damage.

The home sits on an intersection where police say cars easily lose control after taking a nearby curve too fast.

Jorge says he hopes for a barrier and warning signs, as his 5-year-old granddaughter often reads on the front porch.

No injuries were reported in the crash Sunday.

The driver has been charged with driving under the influence and failure to drive right.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)