Guilford Police: Hateful Graffiti Found On Second Home

GUILFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Guilford police say they’ve identified the person responsible for anti-Asian graffiti scrawled on two homes in town.

The most recent incident occurred Sunday at a home on Old Whitfield Street. It follows a similar incident at another home in the same neighborhood June 20.

Police say while they have identified the individual responsible, that person’s identity is confidential and will not be released.

Authorities did say there is no known connection between the vandalism and any other incident, or any racist group or movement.

Police Chief Jeffrey Hutchinson cautioned about drawing conclusions about the vandalism and those involved without knowing all the facts.

“Understandably, incidents of this nature can shake a community,” he said. “However rather than be pulled apart, Guilford was drawn together and continues to move forward to demonstrate their commitment to mutual respect and acceptance,”