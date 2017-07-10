Animal Advocates Challenge Connecticut’s Dog Death Penalty

July 10, 2017 11:48 AM
Filed Under: dog owners, Hamden, Hartford Federal Court

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A federal judge is being asked to decide whether Connecticut has violated the rights of dog owners by holding animals deemed
dangerous for years on what amounts to a canine death row.

A hearing on Monday comes in a class action lawsuit.

The dogs involved include Kato and Kleo, a pair of Rottweilers who have been held since being ordered destroyed in 2012.

Kim Miller, the dogs’ owner, says the pair got out of her Hamden yard and bit a neighbor only after they were attacked.

Her lawyers say the state has no standards for determining when an animal should be euthanized, leaving it to the discretion of local animal control officers.

They say that is a violation of due process and an unreasonable seizure of property.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
Hear WTIC Podcasts
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen