Woman Struck By Vehicle In Bridgeport Dies

(BRIDGEPORT,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A woman who got out of her vehicle on the shoulder of the Exit 27 on ramp to Interstate 95 in Bridgeport Saturday night to tend to a child in the back seat was struck and killed by another vehicle. It happened shortly before 11 o’clock. State Police say 31 year old Emma Torres of Mamaroneck, New York and the rear drivers side door of her vehicle were sideswiped by a vehicle driven by 19 year old Katherine Morris of Bridgeport.

Torres was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where she died of her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.