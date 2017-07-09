Woman Arrested After Collision With State Police Cruiser

July 9, 2017 11:13 AM
Filed Under: crash, North Haven, State Police

(NORTH HAVEN,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A 63 year old Hamden woman has been arrested after State Police say her vehicle struck a State Police cruiser stopped at a red light at Washington and Franklin Streets in North Haven Saturday night and fled the scene .Both vehicles sustained minor damage in the collision shortly after 8 o’clock.

Sharon Stahl was charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs,Evading Responsibility,Failure to Obey the Signal of an Officer and Traveling at an Unreasonable Distance Apart.

Stahl was released in $5,000 non-surety bond and is due in Meriden Superior Court July 17.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen