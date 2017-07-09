Three Vehicle Crash On I-95 In Westport 4 Injuries

Westport, Ct. (CBS Connecticut) At 5:43 this evening, the Westport Fire Department was notified by the Connecticut State Police of a multi

vehicle car accident and car fire on I-95 southbound between exits 17 and 16. Westport Engines 4 & 2, Car 3 and Rescue 3 responded to the

call along with units from the Norwalk Fire Department. Westport Engine 4 arrived on scene and found a car on fire in the left lane. Two

additional vehicles involved in the accident were in the right lane. Westport Engine 4 stretched a single hand line and extinguished the fire

quickly with backup from Engine 2. Rescue 3, Westport EMS and Norwalk EMS treated and transported 4 patients. There were no injuries in

the vehicle that was on fire. According to State Police on scene, southbound I-95 traffic was backed up for an extended period due to the fire.

The last Westport Fire Department unit cleared the scene at 6:54 pm.