Suspicious Device Closes Kent Falls State Park For A Couple Of Hours

July 9, 2017 7:16 PM

Kent, Ct. (CBS Connecticut) Kent Falls State Park, Kent, was reopened to visitors at about 12:45 p.m. today after being evacuated out of concerns that a suspicious looking object could be an explosive 

device.  The device seen on the covered footbridge that leads from the parking lot to the park entrance turned out to be a camp grill with visible wires used for an igniter.  The object was reported to the

park supervisor shortly after 10 a.m.  DEEP Environmental Conservation (EnCon) Police as well as State Police were summoned to the park and park visitors were asked to leave.  From a bit of a distance,

the grill looked like it could be some type of Improvised Explosive Device, according to EnCon Police, so the State Police bomb squad was also summoned.  The bomb squad was able to determine the grill

posed no threat and the park was then reopened.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen