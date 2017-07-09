Suspicious Device Closes Kent Falls State Park For A Couple Of Hours

Kent, Ct. (CBS Connecticut) Kent Falls State Park, Kent, was reopened to visitors at about 12:45 p.m. today after being evacuated out of concerns that a suspicious looking object could be an explosive

device. The device seen on the covered footbridge that leads from the parking lot to the park entrance turned out to be a camp grill with visible wires used for an igniter. The object was reported to the

park supervisor shortly after 10 a.m. DEEP Environmental Conservation (EnCon) Police as well as State Police were summoned to the park and park visitors were asked to leave. From a bit of a distance,

the grill looked like it could be some type of Improvised Explosive Device, according to EnCon Police, so the State Police bomb squad was also summoned. The bomb squad was able to determine the grill

posed no threat and the park was then reopened.