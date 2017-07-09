State Police Discover Possible Drug Factory In Tolland

July 9, 2017 6:35 PM

Tolland, Ct.  (CBS Connecticut) While serving an active arrest warrant at 20 Willington Avenue in Tolland, State Police from Troop C observed narcotics equipment

and paraphernalia, including butane torches, packaging materials, scales and equipment used in cooking and heating marijuana into high potency THC substance

comonly known as THC oil/dabs/wax/shatter. Arrested were Amber Blanchette who was transported to Troop C for processing and Travis Winan who was charged

with possesion of marijuana with intent to sell possesion of drug paraphernalia and Operating a Drug factory. Winan was held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled

to appear at Rockville Superior court on Monday.

