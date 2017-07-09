Massachusetts Amber Alert Ends In Newington

Newington, Ct. – (CBS Connecticut) An amber alert from Chicopee, Massachusetts ended in an arrest in Newington around 8:15 this morning when police took
Joshua Calcorzi into custoday at a Berlin Turnpyke Motel. Pings from a GPS alerted law enforcement to the whereabouts of the suspects phone. Police say Calcorzi
stabbed the boys mother and kidnapped the child. Calcorzi faces charges including assault in a dwelling, assault to murder and kidnapping a minor by a relative. The
21 month old boy appeared to be unharmed.