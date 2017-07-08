New London Police Investigate Armed Robbery

New London, Ct. – (CBS Connecticut) On Friday, July 7, 2017, at approx. 9:29 pm, the New London Emergency Communications Center received a call from New London Fire HQ, 289 Bank St., New London, CT reporting that an individual had walked into fire HQ and reported that he had been robbed in the area of Reed St. and Blinman St., New London, CT. Police were immediately dispatched to fire HQ for contact with the reported victim.

Upon contact, the victim informed police that he had just been robbed by two males. The victim further stated that one of the suspects displayed a gun during the robbery. The victim reported that approx. $570 in US currency was taken from him during the robbery. After robbing him, the victim stated that the two suspects ran off.

The suspects were described as (1) hispanic male, approx. 5’6″ in height, average build with scuffy facial hair and (1) black male, average size.

A police K9 track was initiated but no evidence was located.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269 ext. 0 or anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).