Missing Guilford Man Found Safe

Guilford, Ct. (CBS Connecticut) The Guilford Police Department received a report of a missing elderly

male this evening. The male, Domenic Mancuso, suffers from the early onset of dementia and is

believed to be medication compliant. He was last seen leaving his residence at 0730hrs on 7/6/2017.

Mancuso is described as a white male who is balding with gray hair. He is approximately 5’8″ tall and

weighs about 180lbs. Mancuso does not wear corrective lenses or glasses. Mancuso indicated to his

family that he would leave his vehicle at Union Station in New Haven. His destination after that was not

indicated. The vehicle was located by Amtrak Police at that location and it was determined that he did

purchase a train ticket, possibly to Grand Central Terminal in New York City. Anyone with information

regarding Domenic Mancuso’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Guilford Police Department at (203)

453-8061.