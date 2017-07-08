Mexican Artist To Produce Mural On Vacant New Haven School

July 8, 2017 1:41 PM

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) _ An artist from Mexico is planning to work with residents of a New Haven, Connecticut, neighborhood this weekend to paint a mural on a vacant school building.

Emilio Herrera Corichi from Puebla, Mexico, plans to work on the project all day Saturday and Sunday at the former Strong School building in the city’s Fair Haven section.

The painter has a history of working together with community groups to produce art collaboratively.

A local fundraising campaign helped to raise the money for the project at the shuttered school building.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

