Counter-Protest Leads to Arrests In New Haven

July 8, 2017 11:19 PM
Filed Under: black lives matter, New Haven Police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) _ New Haven police say four people were arrested when protesters confronted a group they believed to be white supremacists.
The New Haven Register reports that protesters and police clashed at a downtown park Saturday when officers tried to disperse about 150 people opposing a group called The Proud Boys.
Police issued a statement saying rumors of a white supremacist rally attracted Black Lives Matter members and others. On Facebook, The Proud Boys describes itself as a “fraternal organization” believing in minimal government and anti-political correctness, among other things.
Police say smoke grenades and a paint-filled balloon were thrown and that a knife landed on a police sergeant’s boot while arrests were being made.
The people arrested were issued summonses and charged with disorderly conduct, interfering with police and other charges.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.  All Rights Reserved.  This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

