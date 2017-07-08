Counter-Protest Leads to Arrests In New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) _ New Haven police say four people were arrested when protesters confronted a group they believed to be white supremacists.

The New Haven Register reports that protesters and police clashed at a downtown park Saturday when officers tried to disperse about 150 people opposing a group called The Proud Boys.

Police issued a statement saying rumors of a white supremacist rally attracted Black Lives Matter members and others. On Facebook, The Proud Boys describes itself as a “fraternal organization” believing in minimal government and anti-political correctness, among other things.

Police say smoke grenades and a paint-filled balloon were thrown and that a knife landed on a police sergeant’s boot while arrests were being made.

The people arrested were issued summonses and charged with disorderly conduct, interfering with police and other charges.

