This Morning With Ray Dunaway July 7, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Daniel Griswold of the Mercatus Center Senior Research Fellow says President Trump should work with the other G20 leaders at the summit this week to lower barriers to trade and investment around the world, as every recent U.S. president has before him.
7:50- Mayor Luke Bronin, mayor of Hartford, shares a budget update on the Capital City.
8:50- Christopher White, Energy Reporter with the Daily Caller, discusses the EPA-funded research lab accused of fabricating data on respiratory illnesses.
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.