Shelter Official: Dog Possible Victim Of Illegal Fighting

July 7, 2017 9:51 AM
Filed Under: Branford, Dog Fighting

BRANFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The head of an animal shelter in Branford says a dog that was dropped off at the facility may have been injured in an illegal organized dog fighting operation.

Laura Burban tells the New Haven Register that based on the wounds the dog sustained, it may have been used as “bait” for other fighting animals. She says it also appear the dog’s feet had been tied together.

Burban says the person who dropped off the dog at the shelter on Wednesday said it was found on a local street.

The dog, which has now been named Freedom, underwent surgery at a veterinary hospital and is improving.

Freedom’s specific breed and other information were not immediately known.

