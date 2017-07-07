Authorities Search For Boy Swept Into Culvert In Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A 10-year-old boy is missing after being swept into a culvert leading to the Branford River near the Connecticut shoreline.

Captain Geoff Morgan of the Branford Police Department says two children were playing near the culvert Friday afternoon when one of them lost his footing and was swept into the pipe.

Morgan says police are using sonar and a drone to search from the point where the boy went missing down to Branford Harbor on Long Island Sound.

Morgan says poor weather has hindered the search, preventing the use of helicopters.

The child’s name has not been released.

