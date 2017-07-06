This Morning With Ray Dunaway July 6, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Dr. Herb London, president of the London Center for Policy Research and author of the new book Leading From Behind: The Obama Doctrine and the U.S. Retreat From International Affairs, discusses North Korea. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson vowed Tuesday that the U.S. would “never accept a nuclear-armed North Korea” while U.S. and South Korean forces held joint ballistic missile drills after the Communist nation successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile.

7:50- Patrick T. Fisher, Executive Director of the Connecticut Sports Management Group, talks the Nutmeg State Games. The “Games” will be held July 15th through August 6th, and are once again hosted by the City of New Britain. Get a full preview.

8:20- Jacqueline Rabe Thomas, CTMirror.org education reporter, takes on education reform. The feds find Connecticut’s plans lacking… why?

8:50- Prof Richard Hanley, Associate Professor of Journalism at Quinnipiac University looks at CNN, who are now going after the Reddit user who created the wrestling meme made popular by Donald Trump on social media. Hanley also touches on sourcing news stories.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.