Police Investigate Bridgeport Murder-Suicide

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide in Bridgeport.

An investigator says a husband shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself at a city apartment.

Officers were flagged down around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday by a person who reported the two bodies. Additional officers called to the scene confirmed the deaths.

The state medical examiner will conduct an investigation to determine a final cause of death. Police have not released identities.

