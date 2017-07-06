Hartford Police Warn Of Traffic Gridlock

July 6, 2017 12:03 PM
Filed Under: hartford, traffic, Xfinity Theater

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Hartford police are warning of traffic gridlock Thursday afternoon, with the Zac Brown Band playing a nearly sell-out concert at the Xfinity Theater in the North Meadows.

With concert parking lots opening at 4 p.m., police are urging commuters to budget extra time.

“You’re going to have our business community leaving the city and 25,000 people coming in for the concert,” said Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley.

Foley says police are also worried about underage drinking. To parents who drop their kids off unsupervised, he says they will encounter alcohol.

“You hear parents say ‘Well, we can’t shelter our kids– we need them to make good decisions– we hope that they will make good decisions,’ well, you know, this is not the environment for that to happen, he said.”

At the last concert at the venue, police arrested 30 people for underage drinking, according to Foley.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
Hear WTIC Podcasts
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen