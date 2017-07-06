Hartford Police Warn Of Traffic Gridlock

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Hartford police are warning of traffic gridlock Thursday afternoon, with the Zac Brown Band playing a nearly sell-out concert at the Xfinity Theater in the North Meadows.

With concert parking lots opening at 4 p.m., police are urging commuters to budget extra time.

“You’re going to have our business community leaving the city and 25,000 people coming in for the concert,” said Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley.

Foley says police are also worried about underage drinking. To parents who drop their kids off unsupervised, he says they will encounter alcohol.

“You hear parents say ‘Well, we can’t shelter our kids– we need them to make good decisions– we hope that they will make good decisions,’ well, you know, this is not the environment for that to happen, he said.”

At the last concert at the venue, police arrested 30 people for underage drinking, according to Foley.