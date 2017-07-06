79 Year Old Guilford Man Missing

(GUILFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79 year old Guilford man , last seen leaving his home around 7:30 Thursday morning.Domenic Mancuso suffers from early onset dementia and is on medication.
Mancuso told his family he was going to park his vehicle at Union Station in New Haven,but did not indicate where he was going.It has been determined Mancuso bought a train ticket, possibly to Grand Central Terminal in New York City.
Anyone with information regarding Mancuso’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Guilford Police Department at 203-453-8061.