Waterbury Man Charged With Hitting Cop With Car

July 5, 2017 3:38 PM
WATERBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Waterbury police have arrested a city man on charges that he struck an officer with a car while fleeing from the scene of a reported domestic violence incident early Wednesday.

Police were called to an address on Mark Lane around 3:30 a.m. As officers approached a black Nissan Altima on foot in the apartment complex, Jequan Love began to leave in a reckless manner and ignored orders to stop, said police. As he fled, Love allegedly struck one officer in the lower body– sending the officer to the ground.

Love was later located at his home on Bateswood Avenue, said police. He’s charged with assault on a police officer, second-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, and evading responsibility.

The officer was treated and released from Waterbury Hospital, said police.

 

