Sound Off CT: Problems CT Makes For Local Businesses

July 5, 2017 2:16 PM By Jim Vicevich

Marietta S. Lee, Vice President & Corporate Secretary, has written about her family’s third generation manufacturing business and the problems the state budget and taxes create for the economy and those trying to run companies. The Lee Company has 1,000 employees working in the state and with approval of an expansion of production space will be needing more skilled labor.

In the second half, Peter Brookes, Senior Fellow, National Security Affairs Davis Institute for National Security and Foreign Policy The Heritage Foundation.

More from Jim Vicevich
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
MLB Power Rankings

Listen Live

Listen