Police Investigate Deadly Shooting In Hartford

July 5, 2017 8:00 AM
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police in Hartford are investigating a fatal shooting.

Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley says a 25-year-old East Hartford man was shot late Tuesday night in the Frog Hollow neighborhood on Wadsworth Street and died later at a hospital. The victim’s name was not immediately released.

Investigators believe the incident stemmed from a dispute over designer glasses between two individuals and that more than one firearm was involved. No arrests were reported.

Foley says police believe a new camera system in the area caught the incident on video.

