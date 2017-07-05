Police Investigate Deadly Shooting In Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police in Hartford are investigating a fatal shooting.
Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley says a 25-year-old East Hartford man was shot late Tuesday night in the Frog Hollow neighborhood on Wadsworth Street and died later at a hospital. The victim’s name was not immediately released.
Investigators believe the incident stemmed from a dispute over designer glasses between two individuals and that more than one firearm was involved. No arrests were reported.
Foley says police believe a new camera system in the area caught the incident on video.
