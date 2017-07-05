Man Accused Of Deliberately Leaving Son In Hot Car

July 5, 2017 10:53 AM
Filed Under: bridgeport, hot car, Stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police say a man has been arrested for leaving his 7-year-old son in a hot car with the windows rolled up while he went shopping.

Thirty-eight-year-old David Angeski of Bridgeport was charged with leaving a child under 12 unsupervised in a motor vehicle.

The Connecticut Post reports police say Angeski decided to teach his son a lesson after the boy refused to go with him inside the store.

Police were called to the parking lot in Stratford around 6 p.m. Sunday and found the boy crying inside the car. It’s unclear whether he required any medical treatment.

The temperature outside was in the 80s. Angeski was arrested when he returned to the car carrying grocery bags. He was released on a promise to appear in court.

There was no answer at the phone number listed for Angeski.

