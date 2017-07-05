Car Hits 2 Pedestrians, 1 Dead In Pomfret

(Pomfret, CONN. / CBS Connecticut)– One person is dead, and another fighting for their life after the two were hit by a car in Pomfret Tuesday evening.
According to Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications, the two were hit on Route 44 (Mashamoquet Road) around 10 p.m. One died at the scene, and the other was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The road was closed till about 3:30 a.m. while authorities continued to investigate. Identities of the victims are not being released at this time.