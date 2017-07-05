Blueberry Season Arrives In Connecticut

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Strawberry season has given way to Blueberry season in Connecticut.
“People love to eat them just fresh– and then of course you make make pies with them– people like to freeze them so they can enjoy them throughout the year,” said John Lyman, executive vice president at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield, where they have acres of blueberries.
The drought limited the size and shortened last year’s blueberry crop a bit, said Lyman. This year, the berries are more plump, though it’s not the largest crop they’ve ever seen, he said.
Blueberry season is expected to last into mid-August in Connecticut.