Man Charged With Trying To Kill Hartford Firefighter

July 4, 2017 8:49 AM
Filed Under: hartford, Jimmy Ngo, Rocky Hill, shooting

(CBS Connecticut) – State police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting of a Hartford firefighter in Rocky Hill earlier this year.

Troopers arrested Jesus Perez, 37, of Hartford Monday night on attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, and evidence-tampering charges.

It was on April 20 that firefighter Jimmy Ngo was shot multiple times at the Belamose Business Park in Rocky Hill. Police haven’t discussed a motive in the case, but now say their investigation has been completed.

Perez was held on $750,000 bond pending arraignment Wednesday at New Britain Superior Court.

 

