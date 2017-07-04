Man Charged With Trying To Kill Hartford Firefighter

(CBS Connecticut) – State police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting of a Hartford firefighter in Rocky Hill earlier this year.
Troopers arrested Jesus Perez, 37, of Hartford Monday night on attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, and evidence-tampering charges.
It was on April 20 that firefighter Jimmy Ngo was shot multiple times at the Belamose Business Park in Rocky Hill. Police haven’t discussed a motive in the case, but now say their investigation has been completed.
Perez was held on $750,000 bond pending arraignment Wednesday at New Britain Superior Court.