Kayaker Injured

July 4, 2017 7:17 PM
(BARKHAMSTED,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A 52 year old Barkhamsted woman kayaking in white water on the West Branch of the Farmington River , adjacent to people’s State Forest in Barkhamsted was injured Tuesday afternoon when her kayak capsized around 2:30.

State EnCon Police responded , as did the local fire department and EMS.

The woman was assisted by a good samaritan , who was tubing on the river. He helped get her to shore. The kayaker was taken by ambulance to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington.

