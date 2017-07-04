Air National Guard Members Start Returning Home

July 4, 2017 3:03 PM
Filed Under: Air National Guard, Airlift Wing, hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Approximately 100 members of the Connecticut Air National Guard are starting to return home.

The first group from the Guard’s 103rd Airlift Wing will return to the Bradley Air National Guard Base from deployment, beginning Tuesday.

Maj. Gen. Thaddeus J. Martin, adjutant general and commanding officer of the Connecticut National Guard, says the airmen have been deployed to multiple locations in Southwest Asia and supported Expeditionary Combat Support operations, including tactical airlift, maintenance, security and logistics support.

Martin says their successful return marks the completion of the 103rd Air Wing’s first overseas deployment flying C-130 aircraft.

More than 200 of the nearly 300 airmen that began to deploy in late 2016 have returned home safely. Those still deployed are scheduled to return throughout the summer.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CBS Hartford 4 Charity
At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings

Listen Live

Listen