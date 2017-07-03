Win Tickets To Talcott Mountain Music Festival: ‘Williams & Warner Bros’

Talcott Mountain Music Festival presents “Williams & Warner Bros.” on Friday July 21, and we want you to see the show.

John Williams is one of America’s most beloved living composers – as are his scores for blockbuster films like Star Wars, Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and so many more. And music from composing greats like Rossini, Brahms, Chopin and others set the scene for countless wacky Looney Tunes adventures. Put them together and you get Williams & Warner Bros., an unforgettable summer evening of music from the big and small screen! Conducted by HSO Music Director Carolyn Kuan.

Grass Passes, Table Subscriptions, table seats and lawn seats are on sale now… but all this week you can win tickets with Ray Dunaway to see the show.

Tune in to Ray Dunaway each morning this week for your chance to call-in… When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-800-953-1080 and you could win a four-pack of tickets to see the show!

For more information on Talcott Mountain Music Festival’s “Williams & Warner Bros,” Click Here!