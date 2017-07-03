Vehicle Slams Into Convenience Store

July 3, 2017 7:41 PM
Filed Under: crash, Fast Mart, Suffield

(SUFFIELD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The driver of an SUV which slammed into the Fast Mart convenience store and gas station on Thompsonville Road in Suffield Monday afternoon has been arrested. 37 year old Andrew Sigafose of Suffield is charged with Operating Under the Influence of Liquor , Drug or both and Operating a Motor Vehicle without a License.

The vehicle caused minor damage to the building .A clerk suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Sigafose was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Enfield Superior Court July 17.

