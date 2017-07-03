Motel Death Ruled A Homicide

BERLIN, Conn. (AP) _ Connecticut State Police say they have a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man at a motel in Berlin.
Police say officers found 25-year-old Pratikkumar Jagani, of Berlin, dead at the Days Inn Motel early Sunday. An autopsy showed Jagani’s death was ruled a homicide by gunshot.
Police say Rahheem McDonald, of Waterbury, faces charges of murder, criminal possession of a firearm and other offenses.
McDonald was held Monday on $2 million bond on unrelated charges.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)